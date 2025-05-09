Analyst Names Biggest Remaining Roster Need For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have found themselves in the news a lot lately, as everyone has been talking about the future of this team.

Their draft picks in 2025 raised some questions, especially because they drafted not one, but two quarterbacks.

Cleveland also passed on Travis Hunter, one of the most athletic prospects in recent history, a decision that could come back to bite them if Hunter is as iron-clad a prospect as many believe.

Fans can’t change history, as much as they’d like to, so the Browns are moving forward with the roster they’ve assembled.

They can still add more talent to the roster, and when talking about needs for every team in the league heading into the season, PFF analyst Trevor Sikkema indicated that the Browns still need some cornerback help.

“This pick might be a surprise since Denzel Ward headlines the unit, but Martin Emerson earned just a 48.4 PFF coverage grade as the other outside cornerback last season and Greg Newsome II recorded a 54.0 PFF coverage grade in the slot. That trio remains for 2025 — although Newsome has been mentioned in trade rumors — and they must play better,” Sikkema said.

Cleveland could have addressed cornerback in the draft, of course, and passing on Hunter might have been a mistake.

But, there are still some free agents out there that the Browns could acquire, making up for any blunders they might have committed during the draft.

It will be interesting to see how this team develops in 2025 and whether they’ll be contenders soon.

The Browns have some very talented players on their roster, but they’ve had some difficulties putting it all together.

A coach like Kevin Stefanski should be able to rally the troops and get this team back in the win column, but only time will tell what to make of this organization.

NEXT:

LeSean McCoy Has A Strong Belief About Browns' Future Starting QB