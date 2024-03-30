Browns Nation

Saturday, March 30, 2024
Sauce Gardner Names Browns WR Among The Best In The NFL

By
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: Sauce Gardner speaks onstage during Verizon’s “Run the Playlist Live” at Super Bowl LVIII on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Verizon)

 

The Cleveland Browns are known for their defense and their running game.

Their subpar quarterback situation hasn’t made them stand out in the passing game category, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have any star at the position.

As a matter of fact, star CB Sauce Gardner believes the Browns happen to have one of the five best wide receivers in the game.

Talking to former NFL star Ryan Clark, he chose Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, CeeDee Lamb, and Amari Cooper as his favorite guys to go against, making Stefon Diggs an honorable mention.

Gardner also stated that he finds it odd that not many people include Cooper in their top five despite him clearly being one of the best.

Amari Cooper showed his skills again last year.

Regardless of who was feeding him the football, he found ways to make an impact and dominate, and he showed a great rapport with Joe Flacco.

Now, the Browns have added Jerry Jeudy opposite him, hoping that his mentorship will finally bring the best out of the former first-round pick, and that could do wonders for their passing game.

Also, with Ken Dorsey calling the shots on offense, the expectation is that Deshaun Watson — not the running game — will be the focal point of the offense, and that should only drive Cooper’s numbers even higher, even at this point in his career.

Hopefully, that’ll be enough for people to finally start giving him the flowers he so clearly deserves.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

