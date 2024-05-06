Schedule Analyst Provides Interesting Browns Primetime Game Data

While the NFL has yet to announce when the 2024 regular season schedule will be released, that has not kept fans from debating what teams, locations, and times the Cleveland Browns will play this year.

What has been clear over the past two decades is the Browns do not play primetime games.

A social media post from one self-titled “schedule aficionado” has put that into perspective.

The Twitter account titled NFL Schedule Update shared a thread showing the past 20 years of primetime games, revealing Cleveland has played in less than one game per season in that period.

Cleveland ranks 29th in this category, tied with Detroit by playing an average of 0.59 Monday night games over the past two decades.

The stat has improved significantly over the past five years, however, as multiple Monday night doubleheaders have increased the amount of games played on this coveted date.

According to the game data, the Browns have played in 1.4 Monday night games per season over the last five years, tying the team for 11th place.

NFL schedules have been equally as unkind to the Browns for Sunday night games, ranking the team in a tie for 28th – again with Detroit – by playing an average of 0.41 times in Sunday’s primetime slot.

Recent history has been only marginally better for the Browns as Cleveland ranks 21st with 0.6 Sunday night games in the past five seasons.

While fans across the league await the release of the 2024 NFL schedule, some information has been leaked over the past few months, including which teams will host international games this season.

