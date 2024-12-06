Seahawks Claim Former Browns WR Off Waivers

The depth of the Cleveland Browns wide receiver room has been a topic of discussion all season long.

Entering the year, veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper was the perceived top option, but his performance through the initial games of the season wasn’t strong enough to help the team win, and Cleveland traded him to the Buffalo Bills for draft picks.

Since his departure, receivers Cedric Tillman and Jerry Jeudy have produced strong outings, suggesting that Cleveland may have a solid one-two punch heading into next season.

The midseason addition of former first-round selection Kadarius Toney gave the Browns more depth at the position, especially in the kick return department.

Those moves made wide receiver Jaelon Darden expendable, and the Browns waived him earlier this week.

Darden has already found a home as the Seattle Seahawks claimed the former fourth-round pick off waivers late Thursday.

#Seahawks awarded Jaelon Darden off waivers and waived Dee Williams — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 5, 2024

In Cleveland, Darden played in seven games this season, earning one start.

The receiver had played primarily on special teams, logging 47 snaps there compared to 22 offensive snaps this season.

Darden had returned four kickoffs for the Browns, logging 97 return yards total in his appearances in 2024.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers originally drafted Darden in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the 5-foot-8 athlete played in 21 games for the NFC South franchise.

He was acquired by the Browns in 2022, logging two games that season for Cleveland.

In total, Darden played in 10 games for Cleveland over the past three seasons, logging only one catch during his tenure.

