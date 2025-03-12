Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Browns To Fix 1 Roster Position

The Cleveland Browns aren’t as bad as last season’s record shows.

They’re not a three-win team, and they could’ve and should’ve been in the mix for a playoff spot.

The offensive line didn’t play well, but at the end of the day, it all came down to the quarterback position.

That’s why Shannon Sharpe urged the team to find a quarterback.

“Cleveland, if you want to ever be taken serious, when you’re more than an afterthought, you’re gonna have to find a quarterback,” Sharpe said.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer stated that the Browns will never be truly taken seriously until they get past their never-ending issues at the position, stating that it’s been a recurring problem for decades now.

Sharpe claimed that no Browns quarterback had played well for more than a year, and as tough as that might sound, it’s actually a fact.

Whether it’s because of injury, fit, mental struggles, or simply because he’s not that good, Deshaun Watson has been terrible for the Browns, both on and off the field.

The Browns need to find their quarterback of the future, and while this NFL Draft class is quite underwhelming at the position, it seems like they will have to roll the dice and pray that it finally works out for them after all these years.

