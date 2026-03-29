Shannon Sharpe Proposes Blockbuster Eagles, Browns Trade

Even though the bulk of the NFL offseason is in the books and teams are turning the page to focus on the draft, there is still plenty of time for a blockbuster trade. The Cleveland Browns know a thing or two about those, and with the recent rumors floating around, people are having a lot of fun running with some ideas of a massive, league-altering blockbuster.

Myles Garrett trade rumors have been running rampant ever since the Browns restructured his contract for cap relief. Of course, nobody cares that ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot have thoroughly shot down all of those rumors, because that wouldn’t be any fun, now would it?

During a recent episode of Nightcap, Chad Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe disregarded those reports and cooked up their own Garrett trade idea. Sharpe revisited an old idea of his that involves the Philadelphia Eagles moving Jalen Carter and a pair of first-round picks for Garrett.

“If I’m Philly, I trade them Jalen Carter and two picks for them. Everybody said I was crazy. As great as Myles is, and he is great, he can’t influence the winning because he needs to be on the other side of the ball,” said Sharpe.

It’s quite possible that both teams would say no to this proposal. Those draft picks would almost surely be late firsts for the Browns, and Jalen Carter doesn’t fill a position of need. The Eagles might be more inclined to do it, but they have done a great job drafting of late and aren’t in a situation to make an all-in move like this, especially after they already won a Super Bowl just a year ago.

It’s not worth diving too deep into, because a trade isn’t happening, as has been reported at nauseam. The Browns would have to be absolutely blown away by an offer, and if something like that was on the table, it would have had to be done prior to free agency, before teams used up the bulk of their cap space and filled out their rosters.

Speculating is always fun, but it’s not fun when you’re a fan of the small market team and you have to listen to the media and fans of big markets cook up their fan fiction involving them stealing your best players all the time. The Browns and their fans will continue to enjoy the services and the presence of their future Hall of Famer, and that’s all there is to it.

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