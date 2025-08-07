Shannon Sharpe Sends Clear Message To Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns went into training camp with four quarterbacks competing for the starting job.

Unfortunately, two of them aren’t healthy enough to play right now.

That’s why Shedeur Sanders has a perfect chance to make a case for himself.

He will start the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, and he’ll likely get the bulk of the work, with Tyler Huntley as the only other quarterback expected to potentially play.

With that in mind, former NFL star Shannon Sharpe explained how Sanders should approach this opportunity.

“You know what my mindset is? Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel about to get some permanent rest. I’m going to play so good, they’re going to be gone. It’s over for them. Just go ahead. Do what you do. Just be you,” Sharpe said.

Joe Flacco is likely to be the Week 1 starter, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon.

As such, he’s not likely going to play much, if at all, in the preseason.

Gabriel and Pickett are out, each with a hamstring injury, and that has left the door wide open for Sanders to show why he should be getting some first-team reps as well.

While not the most athletic or promising prospect, Sanders is arguably a more polished player than either Pickett or Gabriel, who might be better suited to be backups.

The bright lights have never fazed Sanders, and he has to show that he’s in control and ready to take the reins of the offense, especially after falling to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

This is the shot he’s been asking for, even if it’s just a preseason game.

NEXT:

2 Browns WRs Getting Noticed At Training Camp