Shedeur Sanders Breaks Silence On Criticism

The Cleveland Browns were always going to take a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft because of the state of their depth chart, and Shedeur Sanders was the player most linked to the organization.

When the Browns were awarded the No. 2 overall pick, there were rumblings they would take Sanders.

However, Sanders wound up sliding down the draft board, and Cleveland was able to select him in the fifth round.

It was of tremendous value to get someone like Sanders that late in the draft, as he has legitimate upside to become a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Sanders should have all the motivation in the world to prove his doubters wrong, as his fall was unprecedented.

However, Sanders isn’t focused on proving people wrong and is instead choosing to focus on himself and what he can control, via Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram.

“My job here isn’t to prove people wrong. I prove myself right,” Sanders said. “What those people say, that’s just their opinion. I don’t truly care. They don’t really live in my mental space about that type of stuff. It really doesn’t do anything for me.”

Sanders was reportedly knocked for his interviews during the pre-draft process, but his words suggest a young man who understands what he needs to do to be successful at the professional level.

Sanders is expected to battle for the backup role with fellow rookie signal caller Dillon Gabriel, though he’s the early favorite to win out because of his pocket presence and toughness.

It might take a while for Sanders to hit his ceiling, but he represents some legitimate hope in Cleveland.

