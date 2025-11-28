Shedeur Sanders Could Hit Historic Milestone This Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a big win against the Panthers earlier this week and will be looking to keep their footing in the NFC playoff race. I’ll be an important game for both teams, but for two totally different reasons.

Once again, all eyes will be on Shedeur Sanders, who will be getting his second start as quarterback for the Browns.

Sanders spoke earlier in the week that he is excited about his first start at home for the Browns, but that he is locked into the grind that he knows is ahead.

As noted by Mary Kay Cabot on Cleveland.com, Sanders could make Browns history by winning his first two starts.

“Shedeur Sanders snapped some long streaks during his starting debut vs. the Raiders, and can make Browns history Sunday against the 49ers at Huntington Bank Field. If he upsets the 8-4 49ers, he’ll be the first Browns quarterback in the Super Bowl era, beginning in 1967, to win his first two starts,” Cabot wrote.

Sanders Looks to Keep Momentum Against 49ers

Beating the 49ers will be much harder than taking down the Las Vegas Raiders, which Sanders and his Browns did last week. But even if he doesn’t walk away with a victory, this might be a vital game for Sanders. Will he play with more confidence, like he did last week? Will he continue to show that he is adjusting to being a starting quarterback?

Many Browns fans aren’t expecting a win against the Niners, but they do want to see more progress from Sanders. They enjoyed witnessing him make a step-up last week, but they don’t want it to end now.

Earning a place in Browns history would be great for Sanders, but this upcoming game will really be about him building what he started last week.

