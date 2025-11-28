Two Factors Will Determine Browns’ Chances Against 49ers

The Cleveland Browns will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. They’re 4.5-point underdogs at the time of writing.

Nonetheless, this game shouldn’t be easy for the visitors. They’re coming off a big home win in a primetime game against the Carolina Panthers, but the Browns’ defense will be a whole new challenge for them.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report analysts believe the Browns have a chance to pull off the upset. It will depend on two factors:

“Two factors come into play regarding the Browns’ ability to keep Sunday’s matchup close, if not to win it outright. First, the Cleveland defense can make life miserable for Brock Purdy, who is coming off a three-interception performance (and probably should have had a couple more picks). Second, Sanders serves as an X-factor. That isn’t to say he will light up the Niners defense. It’s pointing out there’s more playmaking ability at the quarterback position for the Browns now. If Sanders can move Cleveland’s offense and play complementary football, the Browns have every chance to complete an upset at home,” per B/R NFL Staff.

Browns’ Defense Could Decide This One

Brock Purdy has been banged up and hasn’t played up to his usual level this season. He’s turning the ball over left and right, and with the Browns’ defense keeping him on his toes and rushing him to make bad decisions, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him have his worst game of the season.

He already struggled mightily in his previous trip to Northeast Ohio a couple of years ago, and the Browns certainly have enough firepower on defense to keep the game close and maybe even put up some points on the scoreboard. Once again, it will depend on what the offense can do.

Shedeur Sanders did enough to keep the chains in motion in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He also had a few big plays and showed a willingness to push the ball down the field.

The Browns don’t need him to win this game for them; they just need him not to lose it. If he takes care of the football, they will have a legitimate chance.

