Shedeur Sanders Delivers Exciting Message To Browns Fans

Shedeur Sanders has plenty of fans around the NFL.

Unfortunately for him, those fans might not be in front offices or with coaching staffs.

Even so, he’s been a big commercial hit already, as he currently has the highest-selling jersey among rookies.

With that in mind, the Colorado star took to X to give a shoutout to Cleveland Browns fans.

“Dawg Pound! Cleveland, are y’all ready? 🐶💪 It’s time to get to work…,” Sanders posted.

The Browns put themselves in a complicated situation with their approach to their quarterback conundrum.

Landing Sanders, who was projected to be a top-ten selection for most of the pre-draft process, in the fifth round was tremendous value.

However, it made their previous selection of Dillon Gabriel all the more head-scratching.

They reportedly had a higher grade on Gabriel, so he should be ahead of him in the pecking order to start the season.

Nevertheless, even though Sanders doesn’t boast any elite traits or is projected to be a high-end starter at the next level, most people would agree that he’s a better prospect than Gabriel.

To add insult to injury, the Browns also have Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco in the equation.

This team acknowledged that they made a mistake with Deshaun Watson, which was fair.

Still, not many people saw them getting four quarterbacks on their roster at this point in the season.

The fans will root for Sanders to win the race, but it’ll be up to him to prove his worth.

