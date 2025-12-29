Shedeur Sanders Drawing Criticism For Strange Sunday Celebration

The Cleveland Browns won a big game on Sunday. While it didn’t help with their draft positioning at all, it surely gave the team a much-needed morale boost.

The young players were at their best again, and even Shedeur Sanders looked in control for most of the contest. However, the rookie fifth-round pick also drew some attention for all the wrong reasons.

As shown by MLFootball on X, Sanders was under heavy fire for a wild celebration during the game. He was stopped on third down after scrambling for ten yards, and then proceeded to celebrate as if he had just won the game. It was early in the contest, and even though the Browns were up 10-3, it was still bizarre behavior.

🚨🚨THIS IS REALLY WEIRD🚨🚨 Cleveland #Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is under heavy criticism for celebrating like he won the Super Bowl after he ran for 10 yards and was stopped on 3rd down. Very weird celebration for a failed conversion 😬 pic.twitter.com/Dh46jn1tZV — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 28, 2025

This is the type of thing that rubbed people the wrong way about him. Granted, it’s not like he cannot celebrate or that he has to tone things down, but maybe he should wait until he actually makes a winning play to do so.

Even so, that’s just the way he is, and the Browns and their fans will just have to deal with that type of stuff if they want to keep rolling with him. They can’t have it both ways.

At the end of the day, all that matters is that he played well enough to lead his team to a major divisional upset.

And while some will never be fond of his antics or his personality, there’s nothing wrong with being confident in this league.

