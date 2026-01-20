Potential Browns Coaching Candidate Has Landed A New Job

One name that had been loosely connected to the Cleveland Browns coaching search is officially off the board.

The Miami Dolphins announced that they have agreed to terms with Jeff Hafley to become their next head coach, ending any possibility that the Browns could pursue him as its next leader.

“We have agreed to terms with Jeff Hafley to become our head coach,” the Dolphins wrote.

We have agreed to terms with Jeff Hafley to become our head coach. pic.twitter.com/boqhQH9jxK — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 20, 2026

Hafley had surfaced in league circles as a possible option for teams seeking a younger defensive-minded head coach with NFL and college experience. While the Browns never publicly confirmed formal interest, his name had been mentioned as part of the broader candidate pool as Cleveland worked through one of the most wide-open coaching searches in the league.

Miami moved quickly to secure Hafley, making him one of the first major hires of this cycle.

For the Browns, his hiring further narrows an already shrinking list of realistic options as the organization continues second-round interviews with several finalists. The Browns recently met or scheduled meetings with candidates such as Jim Schwartz, Grant Udinski, Todd Monken, Dan Pitcher, Nate Scheelhaase, and Jesse Minter, among others.

Hafley’s departure from the market underscores how competitive this year’s coaching cycle has become.

With Hafley now headed to Miami, the Browns will continue focusing on their remaining candidates, several of whom are viewed as rising coordinators with offensive backgrounds. League insiders have suggested Cleveland may prioritize pairing a young offense-minded head coach with Jim Schwartz, should Schwartz remain with the organization.

The Dolphins’ announcement does not directly impact Cleveland’s finalists, but it is another reminder that options are disappearing quickly as teams finalize their plans.

For Browns fans eager for clarity, the finish line is getting closer. With Hafley officially removed from consideration, Cleveland’s front office can fully concentrate on its remaining pool and move closer to naming the next head coach tasked with reshaping the franchise’s future.

