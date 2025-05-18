Shedeur Sanders Turns Heads After Cam Ward Interaction

The Cleveland Browns took a couple of quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, none of them is projected to be a star or even a starter.

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward went toe-to-toe on most big boards to be the first two quarterbacks off the board.

Nevertheless, Sanders had to wait until the fifth round to hear his name called, and he had to watch Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel get drafted first.

That’s why Sanders didn’t want to give Ward his jersey.

In a now-viral clip shared by Dov Kleiman, Sanders jokingly told Ward that he wouldn’t give him his jersey because he was already ‘down bad’ and had to sell it.

“I gotta sell it—I’m already down,” Sanders said in the video.

Sanders lost a lot of money by falling from the first round all the way to the fifth round.

Sanders potentially lost tens of millions in total contract value.

His first contract is worth $4.6 million, much less than the $30+ million he would’ve made as a top-five selection.

Of course, it’s not that Sanders is struggling to make ends meet or is in this for the money, but it was a huge blow nonetheless.

Sanders will go toe-to-toe with Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett to try to be the team’s starter.

It will be a steep challenge, as he might not get many reps as the fourth quarterback in the pecking order.

Then again, it can all change at any point, and he will have more than enough motivation to be at his best and prove the doubters wrong.

