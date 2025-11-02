Shedeur Sanders Made Surprise Visit During Bye Week

The Cleveland Browns don’t play this week, and even though they still have plenty of work to do, the players should also get some rest during the bye week.

With that in mind, Shedeur Sanders made the most of his free time to surprise his beloved father, Deion Sanders.

Shedeur surprised Deion during the Browns bye week 🥹 (via @ShedeurSanders) pic.twitter.com/QGe7yw00IT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2025

As shown by Bleacher Report on X, the No. 144 pick paid his father a surprise visit at Colorado.

Sanders was quite happy to see his former quarterback and beloved son.

Coach Prime has been dealing with some health issues over the past couple of months, to the point where he had to be away from the team for a while, so it’s always nice to see a son staying close to his father, especially in these moments.

Shedeur is currently nursing a back injury, but he also said he has been receiving treatment and is ready to take the field if needed.

Notably, that might be the case pretty soon, as Dillon Gabriel has left plenty to be desired as the starter through the first four starts of his career.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns have been extremely patient with Sanders, perhaps to a fault.

And while he may not be as ready as they would want before giving him the keys to the offense, they may not have much of a choice.

They’re now 2-6, and with the season hanging by a thread, they may want to give Shedeur a chance to show what he’s got.

