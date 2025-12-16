Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, December 16, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Shedeur Sanders Given Brutal Report Card For Week 15 Performance

Shedeur Sanders Given Brutal Report Card For Week 15 Performance

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Shedeur Sanders Given Brutal Report Card For Week 15 Performance
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

After his game against the Tennessee Titans, a number of people were saying that Shedeur Sanders really could be the future of the Cleveland Browns and a starting quarterback into next season and beyond. A week later, many of the comments about him have changed.

Writing for Bleacher Report, Brent Sobleski summed up Sanders’ game versus the Chicago Bears and didn’t have flattering things to say, giving the rookie QB a D grade for his part in the team’s 31-3 loss to Chicago.

“The whiplash one experiences when watching a rookie quarterback perform can be overwhelming. Case in point, Shedeur Sanders went from an outstanding performance against the Tennessee Titans to taking a step back against the Chicago Bears. The latest outing is what happens when a rookie gets down, tries to press and doesn’t see the field well. Sanders threw three interceptions. The fifth-round rookie has thrown at least one interception in four of his five appearances. Granted, one of those picks were gifted to the Bears thanks to Cleveland wide receiver Jerry Jeudy misplaying a well-placed pass that could have resulted in a touchdown,” Sobleski wrote.

After his performance against the Titans, he was on top of the world. But he came down to earth in some huge ways in this game.

Of course, the Bears are much tougher than the Titans, and that needs to be considered. But it cannot be denied that Sanders just did not have the sort of game that he wanted.

This couldn’t have come at a worse time because the Browns only have three games left, and it’ll take a lot of work to wash this bad taste out of the mouths of fans. A lot of people, including some who were praising him last week, don’t know what they want to do with Sanders, but they feel he didn’t play like a starting quarterback.

He has only a few weeks to rebound and leave a better impression on analysts and fans.

That’s a tall order, but Sanders is probably even more determined after this disappointing loss.

NEXT:  Insider Notes What Shedeur Sanders Has To Show In Final 3 Games
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Shedeur Sanders’ Pro Bowl Votes Has Fans Talking
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Insider Notes What Shedeur Sanders Has To Show In Final 3 Games
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Stephen A. Smith, NBA analyst for ESPN, looks on before the Boston Celtics play the New York Knicks in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 16, 2025 in New York City.
Stephen A. Smith Raises Big Question About Kevin Stefanski
John Gruden
Analyst Addresses Jon Gruden, Browns Rumors
CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 07: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during the game at Huntington Bank Field on September 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Insider Speculates About Kevin Stefanski’s Feelings In Cleveland
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 08: Linebacker Carson Schwesinger #49 and tight end Sal Cannella #87 of the Cleveland Browns run onto the field prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game at Bank of America Stadium on August 08, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Browns Already Facing Long Odds Against Bills
Brandon Marcus
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Brandon Marcus
Contributor at Browns Nation
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

Browns Nation