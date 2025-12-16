Shedeur Sanders Given Brutal Report Card For Week 15 Performance

After his game against the Tennessee Titans, a number of people were saying that Shedeur Sanders really could be the future of the Cleveland Browns and a starting quarterback into next season and beyond. A week later, many of the comments about him have changed.

Writing for Bleacher Report, Brent Sobleski summed up Sanders’ game versus the Chicago Bears and didn’t have flattering things to say, giving the rookie QB a D grade for his part in the team’s 31-3 loss to Chicago.

“The whiplash one experiences when watching a rookie quarterback perform can be overwhelming. Case in point, Shedeur Sanders went from an outstanding performance against the Tennessee Titans to taking a step back against the Chicago Bears. The latest outing is what happens when a rookie gets down, tries to press and doesn’t see the field well. Sanders threw three interceptions. The fifth-round rookie has thrown at least one interception in four of his five appearances. Granted, one of those picks were gifted to the Bears thanks to Cleveland wide receiver Jerry Jeudy misplaying a well-placed pass that could have resulted in a touchdown,” Sobleski wrote.

After his performance against the Titans, he was on top of the world. But he came down to earth in some huge ways in this game.

Of course, the Bears are much tougher than the Titans, and that needs to be considered. But it cannot be denied that Sanders just did not have the sort of game that he wanted.

This couldn’t have come at a worse time because the Browns only have three games left, and it’ll take a lot of work to wash this bad taste out of the mouths of fans. A lot of people, including some who were praising him last week, don’t know what they want to do with Sanders, but they feel he didn’t play like a starting quarterback.

He has only a few weeks to rebound and leave a better impression on analysts and fans.

That’s a tall order, but Sanders is probably even more determined after this disappointing loss.

