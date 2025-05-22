Shedeur Sanders Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a big need at quarterback.

Now, they have five on their roster, four of whom will compete to be the starter.

Notably, the Browns’ quarterback room is a melting pot of personalities and styles, including 40-year-old Joe Flacco and two rookies.

When asked about that, rookie Shedeur Sanders said he found it crazy that he was actually in the same QB room with Flacco.

“At practice, I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m really with Joe Flacco right now. We’re on the same team!'” Sanders said, via Kay Adams.

Flacco once claimed he wasn’t there to mentor younger players, but it seems like he may embrace a different role at this point in his career.

Sanders revealed that Flacco has been supportive and has given everybody some advice.

Though outsiders may want to pit them against one another, Sanders claimed that the vibes in the QB room were quite positive.

The Browns will have a big decision to make.

It’s highly unlikely that they will keep four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.

One would assume that they will keep first-year players Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, so either Flacco or Kenny Pickett will likely be the odd man out.

Only Sanders and Pickett may have the upside of being a long-term solution at the position, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Browns be right back in the hunt for a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.

