Shedeur Sanders Reveals Honest Thoughts On Potentially Joining Browns

The Cleveland Browns are getting ready to welcome their new face of the franchise.

Whoever they get with the No. 2 pick will carry a heavy burden on their shoulders, but that’s the kind of responsibility that comes with being such a high draft selection.

With that in mind, Shedeur Sanders was asked his thoughts on potentially joining the Browns, and he seemed quite open to it (via ESPN Cleveland).

“I know it should be me or him going there,” Sanders said.

Sanders opened up on how cool it was to go through the pre-draft process with fellow Colorado star Travis Hunter.

They had their top-30 visit and dinner with the team together, and Sanders predicted that the Browns would either pick him or Hunter.

Sanders said they’re the two most qualified prospects to go to the Browns, so all those rumors about him or Deion Sanders not wanting him to play in Cleveland might not be true.

According to most reports, the Browns are going to take Hunter in the first round, and some believe that Sanders could now fall all the way to No. 9 to the New Orleans Saints.

Browns fans and analysts are also hopeful that Andrew Berry will work some magic and find a way to trade back up into the first round to get both of them, but that’s mostly wishful thinking at this point.

Hunter is a generational talent and a potential two-way star, and Sanders is the second-best prospect in this class, so it seems like the Browns can’t go wrong with this decision.

