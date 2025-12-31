Interesting Rumor Is Circulating About Jim Schwartz In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best defenses in all of pro football. While plenty of that has to do with Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, and their elite personnel, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz also deserves a lot of credit for that.

Schwartz has an outstanding defensive mind, and the front office clearly believes in him, as they have bent over backwards to make sure he has the type of players he needs to execute his vision.

That’s why it wouldn’t be far-fetched to think that he might be the Browns’ next head coach, according to recent rumors in Cleveland.

ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo pointed out that Schwartz admitted that he wants to be a head coach in the league again. And even though his first stint as a head coach didn’t end well, he believes he should get another chance.

“I think Schwartz is in play for the Browns,” Rizzo said.

Jim Schwartz says he wants to be a HC in the NFL again. Would you take him as the next HC of the Browns? https://t.co/NldWLMZrGr pic.twitter.com/YKsyu44lPZ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 31, 2025

Truth be told, it’s hard to argue with that. He’s turned the defense around from the very second he arrived, and that unit clearly respects him; they’re always ready to play and motivated.

Granted, some assistant coaches have failed as the main guy, and they might be better suited to stay as an assistant. That being said, it’s been a while since he last got his chance, and he’s already paid his dues.

Whether the Browns will look to move on from Kevin Stefanski or not remains to be seen. But if they do so, they should definitely consider hiring the architect behind their stellar defense.

