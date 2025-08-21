Shedeur Sanders Says He’s ‘Thankful’ For Browns QB

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room has been an absolute mess all offseason, but it’s finally starting to get a bit of clarity as Joe Flacco was recently named the starter after winning an unprecedented four-man QB competition.

Many were clamoring for rookie fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders to win the job, but he’ll have to wait a while longer for his turn, and in the meantime, he recently said he is “thankful” for another member of the QB room for helping him so far.

Sanders recently spoke highly of the newcomer of the group, Tyler Huntley, who helped with his mentality after signing with the Browns following injuries to a number of QBs in this room.

“I’m thankful that (Tyler) Huntley is here. He gave me a perspective of QB that I needed. Being in that backup role…he gave me the mentality of what I need to do,” Sanders said, per 92.3 The Fan.

The Browns signing Huntley was a surprise given the presence of the other four quarterbacks in this room, and it’s unlikely he’ll stick around past training camp unless Kenny Pickett is traded, but it’s helpful that he has made an impact on Sanders and shown him the ropes of what it means to be a backup quarterback.

Huntley was a reliable backup for Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens for four years before spending last year backing up Tua Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins.

He brings plenty of value and experience to a QB room, and the most important thing for Sanders’ development at this stage is to soak up everything he can from not only Huntley, but Flacco and Pickett as well.

