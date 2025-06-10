Shedeur Sanders Shines On Day 1 Of Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns entered this offseason with quarterback uncertainty lingering over the franchise.

After years of searching for stability at the position, the team assembled a mix of veterans and rookies to compete for the starting role.

Day one of minicamp provided the first glimpse into how that competition might unfold, and one name emerged from the pack.

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders delivered an impressive performance during his first minicamp session.

The fifth-round pick completed 10 of 12 passes for two touchdowns without throwing an interception during 7v7 and 11v11 team drills, according to the QB Tracker from ESPN Cleveland.

Browns minicamp no. 1 is in the books. Here’s how all four QBs performed in 7v7 and 11v11 team drills. pic.twitter.com/D2YhK7fEMb — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 10, 2025

Sanders’ efficiency stood out among the quarterbacks participating in Tuesday’s session.

Kenny Pickett managed 6 of 10 completions with three touchdowns, while Dillon Gabriel struggled with accuracy, connecting on just 7 of 18 attempts with one touchdown.

Veteran Joe Flacco, who many consider the frontrunner for the starting job, did not throw during the session.

The rookie’s performance becomes more significant when considering his draft position and the competition he faces.

Sanders was selected in the fifth round, making him an underdog in a quarterback room that includes experienced players like Flacco and Pickett.

His ability to avoid turnovers while maintaining accuracy could become a defining factor as the competition progresses.

The Browns have emphasized finding a quarterback who can protect the football while making plays when opportunities arise.

Sanders made a strong first impression, but minicamp represents just the beginning of a long evaluation process.

The Browns will continue monitoring each quarterback’s development as they work toward identifying their starter for the upcoming season.

