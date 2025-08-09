Shedeur Sanders’ TD Pass On Friday Had Fans Buzzing

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made a strong first impression during Friday’s 30-10 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers.

The fifth-round pick started the game and played into the third quarter, completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Sanders found receiver Kaden Davis twice in the end zone, connecting from seven and 12 yards out.

His performance helped the Browns overcome an early 7-0 deficit to take a 14-7 halftime lead.

The rookie’s first professional touchdown pass drew the most attention from fans. Sanders threaded the ball between three Panthers defenders to find Davis in a tight window.

Shedeur with the TD pass 🔥pic.twitter.com/BI2pLCd3YT — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) August 8, 2025

“TELL ME THAT AINT AN ELITE THROW!” one fan wrote on X. “Shedeur you’re so tough big bro QB1 for sure,” another fan said. Fan reactions continued pouring in across the platform. “Cut the tape, he’s QB1,” one fan noted. Another pointed out the difficulty of the throw, writing, “I don’t think you guys are appreciating how accurate this throw was and this was against a starting defense he’s throwing with 2s.”

Sanders also contributed 19 rushing yards and led another scoring drive before leaving with Cleveland ahead 21-7.

The rookie’s debut carries extra significance given his draft journey.

Sanders entered the season projected as a potential top-five selection before sliding all the way to the fifth round. The fall from grace makes his preseason performance even more meaningful.

How players reach the NFL matters less than what they accomplish once they arrive. Sanders used his first opportunity to show he belongs on the field.

His debut performance might have shaken up the quarterback competition in Cleveland’s crowded position room.

The rookie proved that draft position doesn’t always tell the complete story about a player’s potential impact.

NEXT:

Joe Flacco Highlights Key Focus To Improve Offense