Shelby Harris Announces Decision About His Future

Shelby Harris #93 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

Jim Schwartz really liked his defensive line last season.

It’s starting to look like the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator will roll it back with the same group in 2024.

Za’Darius Smith and Maurice Hurst re-signed with the Browns yesterday, and Sam Kamara signed his ERFA tender.

According to his own social media post, Shelby Harris is also returning to Cleveland.

“We back back signing back to Cleveland!!!” he tweeted.

 

The 10-year veteran registered 1.5 sacks, 6 TFLs, and 3 QB hits in a part-time role last year.

He also knocked down five passes and forced a fumble for Cleveland.

Harris rejoins Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and 2023 free agents Ogbo Okoronkwo and Dalvin Tomlinson.

Cleveland is also very high on Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire.

Schwartz’s unit led the NFL in fewest yards allowed last year, as well as fewest first downs and most 3-and-outs.

They have plenty of things to still figure out, including how to be a force on the road.

Cleveland boasted an NFL-best 13.9 points per game allowed at home and a near-worst 29.8 on the road.

Harris, Hurst, and Smith wasted no time signing back with the Browns.

It appears the players are as anxious as the team is to see what this group does in their second go-round.

