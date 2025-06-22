Shilo Sanders Trolls Brother Shedeur After Speeding Tickets

Rookie fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders came to the Cleveland Browns with plenty of expectations and fanfare that you rarely see accompany a fifth-rounder, but that’s what happens when you have a father who is one of the best players in NFL history.

Sanders was originally projected to be a high first-round pick, but slid all the way to the fifth round, largely due to perceived character concerns and potential bad pre-draft interviews that made teams question his composure and leadership abilities.

Those concerns resurfaced in recent weeks when it was reported that he received a pair of speeding tickets and missed a court date over them, though his brother, Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders, couldn’t waste the opportunity to make a joke at his brother’s expense.

“I know we out here in Tampa we got to be careful crossing the street, especially if Shedeur is out here,” Shilo said.

Shilo has proven to be quite the jokester, the more that fans have gotten to know him in recent months, but this is the type of things only a brother should be joking about.

Even though Shedeur was sober and driving down an empty highway, it’s concerning that he is already in the news for off-the-field issues just two months into his tenure with the team.

For an organization that has had to endure Johnny Manziel and Deshaun Watson’s off-field issues, patience is not going to be high for Sanders if this becomes a trend.

Hopefully, this will be nipped in the bud and won’t spiral into anything more serious one day.

NEXT:

Browns Legend Gives Unflattering Prediction About Kenny Pickett