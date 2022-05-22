Should Cade York Have Competition At Kicker?

It has been a long time since Cleveland Browns fans have seen a reliable kicker.

In fact, Phil Dawson might be the last time Cleveland had a trustworthy option.

However, general manager Andrew Berry believes that will all change next season.

The organization is high on LSU kicker Cade York, which they selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

Now, it’s time for the team to decide if they have full faith in York or possibly bring in some competition during training camp.

High Hopes

It’s always a risky decision when an organization drafts a kicker in the middle rounds.

However, the Browns believe York is the future for their team at kicker.

That’s why they made him the first kicker off the board on draft day with the No. 124 selection.

The #Browns select a kicker! #LSU K Cade York goes at 124. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2022

The young kicker was well deserving of going that early after his career at LSU.

In three seasons, York connected on 54-of-66 field goals and 164-of-168 extra point attempts.

York earned plenty of accolades during his time in college, but can his game transition to the NFL?

Sometimes, kickers struggle to make the jump from college to the professional level.

Obviously, the Browns feel York is their kicker going forward since they released their other two kickers on the roster.

After drafting #LSU K Cade York, the #Browns have released kickers Chase McLaughlin and Chris Blewitt. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 2, 2022

Currently, York is the only kicker on the roster, but that could change before training camp begins.

It all depends on how much faith the Browns have in York to be ready to kick at the pro level.

Bring In Reinforcements?

Over the last few years, the Browns have been playing musical chairs at kicker.

They can’t seem to find a reliable option, but are hopeful York can develop into a long-term option.

However, there have been plenty of great college kickers who didn’t pan out in the NFL.

Most notably, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Roberto Aguayo.

He was drafted in the second round by Tampa Bay in 2016.

With the 59th pick, Buccaneers select K Roberto Aguayo. 1st time a kicker is drafted in first 2 rounds since 2005. pic.twitter.com/ogg4AOvS48 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 30, 2016

Sadly, Aguayo lasted one season in the NFL before being released by the team.

Aguayo was one of the most accurate college kickers in history, but hasn’t played since his rookie campaign.

That being said, it’s always smart to be safe and have a backup plan.

The Browns should at least bring in another kicker to compete with York for the starting job.

York looks solid on paper, but you can never be 100 percent until he takes the field.

They don’t want York to struggle in training camp and be the only kicker on the roster.

The last thing Cleveland wants to do is hurt the confidence of their young kicker.

The front office should bring in another kicker on a veteran minimum deal.

It’s always smart to have depth even when York looks like the real deal.

At the moment, York is the only kicker on the roster, but fans shouldn’t be surprised if that changes when training camp gets closer.