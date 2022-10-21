Should The Browns Call The Jets About Elijah Moore?

Joe Woods’ defense is getting the bulk of the blame for the Cleveland Browns‘ subpar start.

And while much of that is deserved, the team has other issues, too.

Kevin Stefanski’s wide receiver room included running back Demetric Felton as their 6th option.

Sources: #Jets WR Elijah Moore, frustrated with his role and usage, has asked for a trade. The team has no plans at all to trade him. The former second rounder was targeted once in the win over the #Packers, but the play was negated by a penalty. pic.twitter.com/JJvSbnxXZ1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2022

But Jacoby Brissett isn’t even using his 3rd, 4th, or 5th wideouts in managing the Browns offense.

Sixteen total targets are split between David Bell, Anthony Schwartz, and Michael Woods.

None of those players has shown they deserve more of the load whether due to health or performance.

That has some fans wondering if the Browns should call the Jets about their disgruntled receiver, Elijah Moore.

What Elijah Moore Brings To The Browns

Elijah Moore is an exciting young wide receiver who wants to do more in the New York Jets offense.

He played in 11 games as a rookie, catching 43 of his 77 targets for over 500 yards.

Moore has some speed and could provide a deep threat lining up anywhere across the field.

With 7 targets per game over the first 3 weeks, Moore contributed 12 catches and only 139 yards.

But his workload diminished as the upstart Jets move to a run-first offense that is working for them.

And Moore is anxious to contribute to the Jets winning formula.

Red Flags On Moore

Most football analysts agree Elijah Moore has the skills to help any offense.

But the numbers are not spectacular so far, especially in this period of young impact receivers.

Moore’s catch percentage (about 55%) might improve with a more accurate passer.

Not a surprise: #Jets coach Robert Saleh announces that WR Elijah Moore won't play on Sunday vs. the #Broncos. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2022

But his diva-status is already assured by demanding a trade 6 games into his second NFL season.

And his teammates can’t be pleased with the timing of his tirade, in the midst of a 3-game winning streak.

Teams might be turned off by his me-first attitude, especially given he hasn’t proven to be an elite weapon yet.

How The Browns Could Use Him

Moore wants more targets than the 5/game he averages in the Jets offense.

But Cleveland’s top receiver, Amari Cooper, barely averages 7 targets himself.

Moore isn’t likely to be happy with a couple of deep targets per game from an inaccurate deep ball passer.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski: "I believe in the people we have in that locker room. You've seen us play winning football, offense, defense, special teams with that group." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 17, 2022

And is it worth taking some mid-range targets away from Cooper, DPJ, or David Njoku to keep Moore engaged?

Moore’s price is right, in the second year of his rookie deal.

But adjusting Stefanski’s limited passing offense to keep an unproven diva happy probably isn’t a good idea.