Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Should The Browns Call The Jets About Elijah Moore?

Should The Browns Call The Jets About Elijah Moore?

By

Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

 

Joe Woods’ defense is getting the bulk of the blame for the Cleveland Browns‘ subpar start.

And while much of that is deserved, the team has other issues, too.

Kevin Stefanski’s wide receiver room included running back Demetric Felton as their 6th option.

But Jacoby Brissett isn’t even using his 3rd, 4th, or 5th wideouts in managing the Browns offense.

Sixteen total targets are split between David Bell, Anthony Schwartz, and Michael Woods.

None of those players has shown they deserve more of the load whether due to health or performance.

That has some fans wondering if the Browns should call the Jets about their disgruntled receiver, Elijah Moore.

 

What Elijah Moore Brings To The Browns

Elijah Moore is an exciting young wide receiver who wants to do more in the New York Jets offense.

He played in 11 games as a rookie, catching 43 of his 77 targets for over 500 yards.

Moore has some speed and could provide a deep threat lining up anywhere across the field.

 

With 7 targets per game over the first 3 weeks, Moore contributed 12 catches and only 139 yards.

But his workload diminished as the upstart Jets move to a run-first offense that is working for them.

And Moore is anxious to contribute to the Jets winning formula.

 

Red Flags On Moore 

Most football analysts agree Elijah Moore has the skills to help any offense.

But the numbers are not spectacular so far, especially in this period of young impact receivers.

Moore’s catch percentage (about 55%) might improve with a more accurate passer.

But his diva-status is already assured by demanding a trade 6 games into his second NFL season.

And his teammates can’t be pleased with the timing of his tirade, in the midst of a 3-game winning streak.

Teams might be turned off by his me-first attitude, especially given he hasn’t proven to be an elite weapon yet.

 

How The Browns Could Use Him

Moore wants more targets than the 5/game he averages in the Jets offense.

But Cleveland’s top receiver, Amari Cooper, barely averages 7 targets himself.

Moore isn’t likely to be happy with a couple of deep targets per game from an inaccurate deep ball passer.

And is it worth taking some mid-range targets away from Cooper, DPJ, or David Njoku to keep Moore engaged?

Moore’s price is right, in the second year of his rookie deal.

But adjusting Stefanski’s limited passing offense to keep an unproven diva happy probably isn’t a good idea.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Ben Skowronek #18 of the Los Angeles Rams gets tackled by Arron Mosby #46 of the Carolina Panthers after a catch in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
2 Players The Browns Should Call The Panthers About
Mike Priefer
Mike Priefer Comments On Team’s Recent Struggles
Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Should The Browns Consider Going To Josh Dobbs?

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

2 Players The Browns Should Call The Panthers About

No more pages to load