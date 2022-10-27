Should The Browns Have Interest In Bradley Chubb?

The November 1st NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching.

The NFL usually produces the least “blockbuster” type moves at the deadline relative to the other major sports leagues in the United States.

Still, some crazy deals can go down.

The Cleveland Browns have been involved in some trade rumors with Kareem Hunt’s name in the spotlight.

One of the top defensive names that could be up for grabs after this week is Denver Broncos defensive end Bradley Chubb.

According to reports, a deal involving Chubb is likely if Denver loses to Jacksonville this week.

#Broncos top pass-rusher Bradley Chubb will be traded likely by Tuesday if Denver losses to the #Jaguars on Week 8, according to Mike Florio. pic.twitter.com/2Xk0ueJyyS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 25, 2022

If the Jaguars get it done Sunday, the Chubb sweepstakes will be underway.

Should the Browns be one of the teams to throw their name in the hat?

Go For the Home Run

It’s no secret to say getting Chubb would be a monumental help to any defense.

Especially for Cleveland, the attention him and Myles Garrett would draw would lead to a never-ending pass rush.

In terms of beating his guy in pass rush situations, Chubb is one of the best this year.

Double team rate at Edge (x) by pass rush win rate at Edge (y). -Potential trade candidate Bradley Chubb having a great year. -Sacks have been there for Brian Burns, but win rate is a career-low. -Brandon Graham would be No. 2 in Edge PRWR if he qualified. pic.twitter.com/GiMasHPdhw — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 26, 2022

The Browns’ defense is a key reason for an underwhelming first seven weeks of the season.

They’ve been battling injuries, however, it’s still head-scratching as to why they’ve been gashed so often.

The season is already getting away and could be lost completely in the coming weeks.

If defensive coaching changes aren’t forthcoming, perhaps a splash trade at the deadline could be a problem solver.

It’d be a far-fetched swing for the fences to orchestrate a trade for Chubb.

Denver’s season has been a nightmare and they’re likely just looking for draft picks if they lose Sunday and deal Chubb.

After the Deshaun Watson deal, Cleveland isn’t exactly drowning in draft capital.

But, there’s an obvious upside to getting him.

He’s an upgrade over Jadeveon Clowney, who has been solid but can struggle to stay on the field.

Both, however, are on expiring contracts.

The question then would become could Andrew Berry work out a new deal for Chubb to keep him in Cleveland long-term?

Too Costly

Speaking of long-term, that’s reportedly what Chubb would be looking for in terms of a new deal if he is traded.

Multiple teams are calling Denver on Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb, sources tell @theScore. Key factors: Significant compensation for #Broncos, but also Chubb and his agent maintain control. Whomever trades for him is only going to do so knowing he’ll agree to a long-term extension. pic.twitter.com/65jcISWI54 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 26, 2022

Plus, it’s clear Denver wants a nice haul in return for Chubb if they move him.

Again, they’re probably looking for draft picks if they’re sitting at 2-6 Sunday afternoon.

I can’t imagine Cleveland’s front office is necessarily excited at the thought of trading more picks away.

Talents like Bradley Chubb can be worth it, but the risk is still there.

The financial aspect shouldn’t be forgotten in this either.

More money tied up in the defensive front means less cash to be spread around elsewhere.

There are more positions in dire need of an upgrade outside of the front four.

The linebackers and secondary certainly need addressed with the way they’ve performed this year.

Verdict: Don’t Make a Trade

The Browns trading for Chubb would be exciting.

Watching him and Garrett terrorize opposing quarterbacks on a weekly basis sure would be something.

Still, in regards to what it would cost to get him, the juice isn’t worth the squeeze.

There are a load of expiring contracts that will come off Cleveland’s books in the spring.

Even so, per overthecap.com, as of now Cleveland is looking at just $9.3 million in cap space next season.

That’s not exactly a lot of wiggle room.

Andrew Berry will certainly be busy in free agency trying to patch up this defense which may just be a tad overrated with talent.

A massive extension for Bradley Chubb would really handcuff his ability to get those upgrades.

Someone prolific opposite of Myles should still be a priority.

However, I don’t think it needs to come by splurging for Chubb.