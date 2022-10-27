Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/27/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Thursday, October 27, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals to come to town on the Week 8 Halloween edition of Monday Night Football.

Speaking of Halloween, the Browns’ Twitter account has themed pumpkin carving stencils available to download to get your family into the spirit.

The phrase “Dawg Pound” and Brownie the Elf’s face are the stencils provided.

 

2. Another Nick Chubb Appreciation Post

Pro Football Focus tweeted Nick Chubb’s 2022 stats with the caption “Nick Chubb isn’t human.”

Chubb is first in every category listed: rushing yards, yards after contact, rushing TDs, missed tackles forced, and explosive runs.

It is hard to look at Chubb’s huge numbers and reconcile them with the fact that the Browns are only 2-5.

A rational fear is starting to surface; the Browns are wasting a prime year of Chubb’s career.

 

3. A Look Back At Halloween Football In 2021

In 2021, Halloween was on a Sunday so it was a big Week 8 event for the NFL.

The Browns had an AFC North matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

FirstEnergy Stadium was loaded with fans in the Halloween spirit (and in costumes).

The Browns lost that game by the score of 15-10 to go 4-4 on the season.

On national television in prime time, the Browns need to get it right this year in Week 8 and beat the Bengals.

In the meantime, today is the day to scoreboard-watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime and hope for a Ravens loss to the Buccaneers to keep the division tight.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!

