Should The Browns Have Packages For Brissett On Sunday?

The Cleveland Browns are heading into a critical game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14.

But with a tough game, fans wonder how the team can game plan against a team who’s ahead of them in the AFC playoff race.

While the Bengals might be ahead of the Browns, it seems head coach Kevin Stefanski has the Bengals’ number.

However, with the team giving their offense over to Deshaun Watson, it leaves some questions for the game.

In their last meeting, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett had a solid game, leading the team to victory.

So with Brissett having a great game against the Bengals, should the Browns add him back in with some packages?

Bringing Brissett In Can Cause Issues

With Watson having an awful start in his return to the NFL, bringing in Brissett can become an issue.

Things like this can cause a quarterback controversy, which the Browns don’t need.

The Browns work better with Jacoby Brissett than Deshaun Watson and he’s like $200 million cheaper. Wild. — PFV (@postcardpfv) December 4, 2022

While Brissett has better chemistry with the team, because of him playing 11 games with Watson being out, it can cause issues with players making adjustments.

#Browns Alex Van Pelt said Deshaun Watson throws a harder ball, noted here yesterday, so the receivers will work on getting used to that as well as adjusting to his cadence. https://t.co/I77tFknUON — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 1, 2022

With Brissett and Watson being completely different passers, bringing in Brissett can cause a nightmare on offense.

However, there are some plays they can use him for in their game against the Bengals.

Brissett Best Suited For Trick Plays And QB Sneaks

With Brissett having some success with quarterback sneaks this season, bringing him in for that can prove helpful.

But he can also be a distraction piece in a trick play, as defenses will guess why he’s on the field.

In these two situations, it’s smart to bring in Brissett.