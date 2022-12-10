Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Should The Browns Have Packages For Brissett On Sunday?

Should The Browns Have Packages For Brissett On Sunday?

By

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns talks to head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are heading into a critical game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14.

But with a tough game, fans wonder how the team can game plan against a team who’s ahead of them in the AFC playoff race.

While the Bengals might be ahead of the Browns, it seems head coach Kevin Stefanski has the Bengals’ number.

However, with the team giving their offense over to Deshaun Watson, it leaves some questions for the game.

In their last meeting, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett had a solid game, leading the team to victory.

So with Brissett having a great game against the Bengals, should the Browns add him back in with some packages?

 

Bringing Brissett In Can Cause Issues

With Watson having an awful start in his return to the NFL, bringing in Brissett can become an issue.

Things like this can cause a quarterback controversy, which the Browns don’t need.

While Brissett has better chemistry with the team, because of him playing 11 games with Watson being out, it can cause issues with players making adjustments.

With Brissett and Watson being completely different passers, bringing in Brissett can cause a nightmare on offense.

However, there are some plays they can use him for in their game against the Bengals.

 

Brissett Best Suited For Trick Plays And QB Sneaks

With Brissett having some success with quarterback sneaks this season, bringing him in for that can prove helpful.

But he can also be a distraction piece in a trick play, as defenses will guess why he’s on the field.

In these two situations, it’s smart to bring in Brissett.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/10/22)

6 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Has A Good Feeling About Bengals Game

1 day ago

First Energy Stadium in Cleveland

Joe Woods Comments On Browns' Record Against Bengals

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/9/22)

1 day ago

Tony Fields II #42 of the Cleveland Browns reacts while returning an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Video Show Hilarious Moment Between Tony Fields II And His Dad

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Nick Chubb Is Named A Finalist For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

2 days ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Odds Don't Favor Joe Burrow In Sunday's Browns Matchup

2 days ago

Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball after catching a punt in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

New Browns WR Had An Interesting Stat In College

2 days ago

cleveland browns team records

A Look At The Latest Injury Report For Browns Vs. Bengals

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Video Shows Deshaun Watson Looking Sharp In Practice

2 days ago

Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives a kickoff in the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

3 Things To Know About New Browns WR Jaelon Darden

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/8/22)

2 days ago

Reggie Ragland #59 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating San Francisco 49ers by 31 - 20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

3 Things To Know About Linebacker Reggie Ragland

3 days ago

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after making a catch for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

2 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Bengals

3 days ago

browns bengals

3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Bengals

3 days ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players That Need To Step Up Against Bengals

3 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during warm ups before his game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Get Encouraging Update On David Njoku

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/7/22)

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Joel Bitonio Winning NFL Award

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Comments On Browns LB Options

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Comments On Expectations For Deshaun Watson

4 days ago

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Which Team Could Claim Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield?

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

NFL Makes Week 15 Decision Regarding Browns Game

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/6/22)

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/10/22)

No more pages to load