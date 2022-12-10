Browns Nation News And Notes (12/10/22)

It is Saturday, December 10, 2022, and the 5-7 Cleveland Browns are laser-focused on their upcoming game with the 8-4 Cincinnati Bengals.

The AFC North is deadlocked with two 8-4 teams (the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens) and two 5-7 teams (the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers).

All of the AFC North teams are playing each other this weekend; December football is fun!

News about a midweek injury that could impact the Browns’ offense on Sunday headlines the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Amari Cooper Questionable: David Njoku Set To Play

Amari Cooper injured his hip in Thursday’s practice, and he did not practice on Friday.

His game-day status is questionable.

The particulars of his injury are unclear.

In spite of the late-week injury and missed practice time on Friday, Cooper is expected to play on Sunday.

The piece of good news is that David Njoku is good-to-go for Sunday.

2. Browns Reveal The Week 14 Uniform

The Sunday uniform in Cincinnati will be white on orange.

Fans did not like last week’s white-on-white look so the white-on-orange is definitely more popular though not everyone is happy with the choice.

Wearing the orange serves as a reminder to the Bengals that their orange is unoriginal according to Twitter user @HogInTheDrawls.

3. Happy Belated Birthday Dick Butkus

While he was never a Cleveland Brown, the lifetime Chicago Bear Dick Butkus is a national treasure.

On December 9, he turned 80 years old so we are wishing him a Happy Belated 80th Birthday.

He was a force on the field, but most recently he has been fun on social media.

Check out when he took over the Bears’ official Twitter account for a day in late September.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!