Sunday, May 12, 2024
Myles Garrett Hypes Up Cavaliers During Second-Round Playoff Contest

By
Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

With the Browns’ offseason on-field workouts limited to rookies and athletes trying to make the roster, some veteran members of Cleveland’s professional football team are enjoying a little time away from the field.

Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett is no exception.

Garrett – who is also a minority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers – enjoyed taking in the Cav’s playoff matchup against the Boston Celtics in the third game of the Eastern Conference semifinal Saturday night.

WEWS sports report Camryn Justice shared on Twitter a video of the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year cheering on his Cleveland basketball team Saturday night.

Garrett was hyping up the crowd with his rally towel chant early in the game as he sat courtside watching the teams play.

Last October, Garrett was announced as a minority owner of the Cavaliers, joining a group of owners headlined by chairman Dan Gilbert.

Garrett is a three-time All-Pro athlete who joined the Browns in 2017 as the No. 1 overall pick that season.

The defensive end signed a five-year, $125 million contract that runs through 2026, a deal that when signed was the highest non-quarterback pact in the NFL.

Multiple members of the Browns have used their downtime this offseason to cheer on the Cavaliers, including a recent visit by Cleveland native Michael Hall Jr., the Browns’ 2024 second-round selection who led the rally towel cheer during the Cavaliers’ decisive game seven victory over the Orlando Magic in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Boston Celtics took a 2-1 series lead with their 106-93 victory over the Cavaliers Saturday, and the two teams will play again Monday night in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

NEXT:  Browns Veteran Says There Is 'Unfinished Business' This Season
Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

