Star Defender Says Browns Are A Top-4 AFC Team

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys is one of three players in the mix for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Along with Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt and the Cleveland Browns‘ Myles Garrett, he is terrorizing opposing offenses.

And he’s paying attention to his chief rivals, as noted by B/R Gridiron.

Micah drops the TOP 4 teams in the AFC 👀 pic.twitter.com/74tFO0mTfk — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 26, 2023

Parsons offered his idea of the top AFC teams, and Garrett is a big reason the Browns are his No. 3 overall.

“Defense wins championships,” he said. “Defense always wins championships. And if Deshaun Watson and that defense can keep clicking, that’s a potential Super Bowl team.”

Cleveland’s defense displaced Parsons’ Cowboys as the top defense in the NFL this week.

Over three weeks, the Browns allowed just one touchdown on a Joe Woods-type of zone defense against Pittsburgh.

We might never see a zone defense again out of Jim Schwartz as his unit has been dominant in man coverage.

Cleveland’s emphatic victory over the Titans led to a lot of upward movement in NFL power rankings.

The NFL and USA Today are among many who pushed the Browns into the top 10 overall.

That is good enough for fifth-best in the AFC in both polls.

have you heard about our defense yet? pic.twitter.com/PEnOjs6DAN — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 27, 2023

CBS Sports moved the Browns to No. 12 heading into Week 4, sixth-best in the AFC behind Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

That puts the Browns in position to move up again with a victory over the Ravens this weekend.

And if they win as convincingly as they did last week, they’ll inch closer to Parsons’ AFC ranking.