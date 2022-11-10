Browns Nation

Browns Receive Massive Praise From An Upcoming Opponent

Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

Most of the time NFL coaches exhibit great sportsmanship when talking about an upcoming opponent.

There are many reasons for this, including not providing bulletin board material to fuel the opposite team during the game.

However, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel seemed genuine in his praise of the Cleveland Browns in the days leading up to the Week 10 game between the two teams.

 

What McDaniel Said

His comments underscore the fact that the 6-3 Dolphins are not taking the 3-5 Browns lightly.

McDaniel said:

“This Cleveland Browns team is no joke — they are a good football team.”

He then added that the Browns “could beat any team in the NFL” which is not true about every team.

 

 

McDaniel Is Not Wrong

It is an astute observation from a smart head coach.

The Browns’ losses were close games, and the team very well could be 5-3, 6-2, or even better.

 

Oddsmakers Favor Miami

The oddsmakers are picking Miami.

They have played very well at home this season, carrying a 3-1 record into Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins are 4.5-point favorites and ESPN Analytics gives the Dolphins a 59.6% probability of winning the game.

The Browns are believed to have a 39.9% probability of winning the game.

There is a 0.5% probability of a tie per ESPN Analytics.

However, on any given Sunday, things can happen so let’s hope the Browns pull out a big road victory on Sunday afternoon, proving Coach McDaniel’s point to be true.

 

 

 

 

