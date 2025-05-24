Stat Highlights Browns’ Long-Term Struggles

The Cleveland Browns’ futility over the years has been well documented, most recently in 2024 when the team went into the year with playoff aspirations and ended the season with a putrid 3-14 record and a ton of questions about what the future holds.

It’s not every year you see a team have both a 5-game and a 6-game losing streak in the same season, but Cleveland managed to pull that off last season, and Browns fans are hoping that this organization can figure out a way to flip those into extended win streaks in the future.

Unfortunately, a recent Instagram post from Pickinem showed that long winning streaks tend to elude the Browns, as their longest win streak of eight games is the shortest of any team in the league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PICKINEM (@pickinem)

The Buffalo Bills are tied with the Browns for the shortest longest win streak at eight games, while the New England Patriots have the record with 21 consecutive wins.

The Browns haven’t even won five games in a row since 1980, which hurts to think about.

The team’s 8-game winning streak came in 1968, and given the current state of the franchise, it would be tough to envision that record being broken this year, especially with how tough the schedule is prior to the Week 9 bye.

The fact that this franchise hasn’t won five in a row in 45 years is brutal, and perhaps that should be a short-term goal over the next few years.

Putting this team in a position to win even five in a row would be a great way to turn things around.

NEXT:

Longtime Browns Veteran Being Linked To Trade Rumors