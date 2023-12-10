Browns Nation

Studs and Duds From The Browns Victory Over The Jaguars In Week 14

By

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Joe Flacco became the fourth starting quarterback to win a football game for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Eight players gathered in over 300 receiving yards, the most in any game this season.

Cleveland maintains control of their own playoff destiny, holding a full-game lead over the other wild-card contenders.

Here are some studs and sort of a dud from the Browns’ big victory.

Stud: Joe Flacco – QB

Flacco did more than throw for 311 yards and three touchdowns.

He restored credibility to a shaky position in the Browns offense.

Cleveland benefits from the veteran’s calculated decision-making and calm demeanor, and defenses have to respect his vertical game, whether it’s working or not.

Stud: David Njoku – TE

Tight end David Njoku caught the first two touchdowns of the game.

He caught six of his eight targets for 91 yards when he wasn’t helping the offensive line fend off the pass rush.

Even his only blemish- another pass drop- worked out well as a catch would have gone for a loss.

Stud: Martin Emerson Jr. – CB

Martin Emerson Jr snagged a pair of interceptions, both on errant passes from Trevor Lawrence.

He also had three passes defended and four solo tackles on the day.

If not for the picks, Emerson might have lost his stud position to Greg Newsome’s 5 tackles and 4 passes defensed.

Dud: Myles Garrett – EDGE

With tongue firmly in cheek, we’ll cite Myles Garrett as the lone dud from the Jaguars contest.

It’s not that we didn’t notice his three QB hits and one TFL, or the way he tied up multiple blockers all day.

But he also knocked out Grant Delpit (groin) and Zadarius Smith (stomach) after collisions in the fourth quarter.

Top Browns Defender Reacts To Grant Delpit News

