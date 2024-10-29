Jameis Winston Had The Perfect Quote About His Potential

The Cleveland Browns found a spark for their dormant offense this season in veteran quarterback Jameis Winston.

Cleveland started the 10th-year player on Sunday after starter Deshaun Watson – who suffered an Achilles injury the previous week – was lost due to his season-ending surgery.

Winston rewarded the Browns, throwing for 334 yards with a 27-of-41 passing performance, adding three touchdowns without throwing an interception to lead his team to its best offensive showing this season.

The quarterback engineered the game-winning drive, beating the Baltimore Ravens 29-24 on Sunday in Winston’s first start since 2022.

He appeared on the “Good Morning Football” show earlier today, and the quarterback provided an honest assessment of how far he can go with the Browns this season (via X).

“You can’t say the sky’s the limit when people have been on the moon,” Winston said.

"You can't say the sky's the limit when people are on the moon" 🌕 @gmfb | @Jaboowins pic.twitter.com/Hf5thWmxSY — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 29, 2024

In the video, Winston was shown a clip from eight years ago of himself speaking about his potential.

Winston explained that he’s continued to “grow and mature” as a quarterback in the NFL as he puts a conscious effort into evolving.

The quarterback said he hopes he can continue to inspire others – including his offensive teammates – with his play this season.

Already, Winston has accomplished something as a Browns player that his predecessor did not.

With his 334-yard outing, Winston has surpassed the 300-yard mark while Watson did not achieve that number in 19 starts spread across three seasons in Cleveland.

Winston gets his next opportunity to shine against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday as head coach Kevin Stefanski has already installed him as the starter ahead of that matchup.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals He Had 'Chills' Watching Browns OL Against Ravens