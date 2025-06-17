Browns Nation

Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Stat Shows How Dominant Denzel Ward Has Been Since 2023

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been up and down under head coach Kevin Stefanski, alternating good seasons with not-so-good ones.

Nevertheless, even when the team has struggled, Denzel Ward has played well.

As shown in a graphic by Pro Football Focus, the Browns star leads NFL cornerbacks with the highest grade in single coverage since 2023 (85.7).

That’s better than Christian Gonzalez (84.7), Sauce Gardner (84.2) and Cooper DeJean (83.6).

It always feels like the league is sleeping on Ward.

Perhaps that’s a part of playing for an unsuccessful team, especially one with a long list of shortcomings.

Make no mistake, Ward is one of the best players in the NFL, and not only at his position.

More importantly, he’s stepped up as a leader and a strong presence in the locker room, which is not something all the best players can brag about.

The Browns’ defense regressed in the second season under coordinator Jim Schwartz, yet Ward, like Greg Newsome II, has taken it upon himself to hold everybody, including veterans and other stars, accountable to make sure that doesn’t happen again this season.

They showed up early to minicamp to lead by example and set the tone for a crucial campaign.

While it will take a major collective effort to get back to playoff contention, the Browns can be sure that they will always get a top-notch effort from their best defensive back.

Browns Nation