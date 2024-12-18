Stat Shows How Impressive Corey Bojorquez Has Been For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have been an interesting team to monitor throughout the 2024 NFL season.

As many fanbases do, there was optimism from the Browns’ fanbase heading into the year, hoping this team could find a way to gel and become a cohesive unit.

However, with inconsistency at the quarterback position and injuries across the board, it has been difficult for the Browns to gain much momentum.

It hasn’t been all bad for the Browns, as a few players have stood out despite their overall woes.

For instance, as Sunday Night Football on NBC recently highlighted on X, Corey Bojorquez holds the season record for the longest punt, which measured in at a whopping 84 yards.

The best at flipping the field. #NFL pic.twitter.com/BMGxruNH3K — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 17, 2024

Bojorquez’s longest punt is four yards more than what the next closest punter accomplished, an indication that he is a cut above the rest.

Unfortunately for the Browns, Bojorquez has gotten a lot of punting opportunities this year given their offensive struggles, which has made him much better at his craft.

Teams want a strong punter for situations when needed, but the Browns hope to avoid using Bojorquez as much as they have in future seasons.

Fans are already looking ahead to the 2025 season, hoping that things can be different with this team moving forward.

The front office has a lot of decisions to make if they want to compete next year, which starts with the quarterback.

If they don’t have faith in Watson to get the job done under center, the Browns might have to look to the draft or free agency to add a few face at the position, a player that will hopefully give Bojorquez a break.

