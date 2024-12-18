Bruce Drennan Sends Message To Browns Media, Says The Team ‘Stinks’

Although the Cleveland Browns are 3-11, their chances at a playoff berth only officially ended in Week 14 with a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Yet, the reality of Cleveland making a postseason appearance seemed bleak from earlier in the season as the Browns started 1-6 with Deshaun Watson at quarterback.

The Browns showed signs of life when Jameis Winston took over in Week 8, posting wins against the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, that wasn’t enough to excite longtime analyst Bruce Drennan.

Drennen recently said he is struggling to see why his media colleagues continue to let the Browns’ misfortunes on the field upset them.

“Why get your blood pressure up? It is what it is. The Browns stink,” the host said on the “Bruce Drennan Show.”

Bruce Drennan has a message for the Browns media. "Why get your blood pressure up? It is what it is. The Browns stink." presented by https://t.co/WQBzvIwpki pic.twitter.com/Kc3ktyY40w — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) December 17, 2024

Drennan said this season has been over for “weeks and weeks and weeks.”

He added it was time for the media and fans to turn their attention to the future of the franchise.

He aimed his focus on what the Browns will do with Watson next year, as the quarterback is under contract until the 2026 season.

Watson will take up a significant portion of the salary cap in 2025 and 2026, amounts that could be absorbed either as one lump sum or over multiple years depending on how the Browns handle the situation.

Drennan added that the Browns have experienced 22 losing seasons since the team’s return to Cleveland in 1999.

