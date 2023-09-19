Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Stats Highlight A Great Start For The Browns Defense

Stats Highlight A Great Start For The Browns Defense

By

Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball against Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

 

It wasn’t all bad for the Cleveland Browns Monday night in Pittsburgh.

Jim Schwartz had the defense ready to go again for the primetime matchup.

Cleveland held the Steelers offense to 12 points and Kenny Pickett had the worst QBR of the week.

And as cleveland.com’s Hayden Grove points out, it leaves the Browns defense ranked among the best.

Only the Dallas Cowboys have allowed fewer points and yards than the Cleveland unit.

Cleveland isn’t counting on one strength to push them up in the rankings, either.

They are third in both passing yards and rushing yards allowed.

And if defense wins championships, the season is far from lost for the Browns.

Andrew Berry gets some of the credit for giving Schwartz the weapons he needs to run his scheme.

But Schwartz is not simply repeating things that worked in the past.

He adjusted to the Browns’ personnel, playing to their strengths at all three levels.

Most of all, he’s kindled emotions as a force to be reckoned with.

And that has bonded the team into a unit that picks each other up and celebrates each other.

When there is a mistake, like George Pickens’ 71-yard zone-busting touchdown, they shrug it off.

There were no bewildered looks or finger-pointing to be seen after that big play.

Instead, they regrouped and took it to the Steelers again next time out.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Proposes A Browns Trade For NFC East Star RB

2 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field following his team's 26-22 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Video Shows The Moment Deshaun Watson Shoved A Referee

2 hours ago

T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on January 03, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest On Facing T.J. Watt

21 hours ago

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kevin Stefanski Details What Makes The Steelers Offense A 'Threat'

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Nick Chubb Talks Steelers’ Mentality After Week 1 Loss

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Speaks On His Viral Move Against Bengals

2 days ago

Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to throw a pass in the second half of a game against /sanat Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jim Schwartz Gets Honest On Facing Steelers

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Browns At Steelers Week 2 Game Predictions

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns Are Dealing With A Sudden Amari Cooper Issue

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) warms up on the field before the week 2 NFL preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts on August 17, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN.

Denzel Ward Agrees With Martin Emerson Jr. About Browns' CBs

3 days ago

Juan Thornhill #1 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a first quarter interception and touchdown during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Browns Give Big Update on Juan Thornhill

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mike Tomlin Makes An Admission About Facing Nick Chubb

4 days ago

Juan Thornhill #1 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a first quarter interception and touchdown during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Stefanski Shares Update On Juan Thornhill

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Browns Coach Comments On This Year's Team

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Discusses His Real-Time Adjustments

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles

Dawand Jones Comments On Facing T.J. Watt In First NFL Start

4 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Has Made Unique Request To Browns Defenders

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Discusses Browns' 20-Year Streak In Pittsburgh

5 days ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Note Major Defensive Feat From Week 1

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Pittsburgh Radio Show Has Big Trash-Talk For The Browns

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Tony Grossi Has High Expectations For 1 Browns Rookie

5 days ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Browns Defense Made History Against Bengals

5 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns calls the play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Talks Browns' Chances To End 30-Year Drought

5 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Anthony Walker Jr. #5 after breaking up a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Notes Jim Schwartz’s Impact On The Team

5 days ago

Analyst Proposes A Browns Trade For NFC East Star RB

No more pages to load