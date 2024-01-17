Stats Show David Njoku’s Notable Progression In The Last 3 Seasons

The Cleveland Browns have gotten much better over the years; they just haven’t had an ideal quarterback situation.

That also goes to some of the players, most notably TE David Njoku.

Njoku continues to make great strides as the years go by, going from a blocking tight end and an afterthought on offense to a legitimate weapon in the passing game.

His progression was evident in a tweet shared by Browns fan UK, as it shows he went from just 36 receptions for 475 yards in 2021 to 58 grabs for 628 yards last season, all the way to 81 receptions for 882 yards in 2023.

Browns TE David Njoku over the past three regular seasons (receptions/yards): 2021 36 rec / 475 yards

2022 58 rec / 628 yards

2023 81 rec / 882 yards Progression. 📈#Browns x #NFL pic.twitter.com/4oUp9VQ9nz — Browns fan UK (@brownsfanuk) January 16, 2024

Njoku is coming off the best seasons of his career, and he proved what he was capable of in limited playing time with Joe Flacco, wreaking havoc in the center of the field and making defenders miss.

He’s a physical specimen who could be a perennial mismatch in the endzone, should he be more involved in that part of the field.

On top of that, he also made great strides as a leader in the locker room this season.

Suiting up and playing just some hours after suffering serious burns was the ultimate way to lead by example, earning praise, love, and respect from his colleagues, fans, and even the coaching staff.

The season obviously didn’t end in the way the Browns or the fans hoped.

But it was far from a failure, and this team has all the potential in the world to come back better and stronger next season.