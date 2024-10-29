Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, October 29, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Led The NFL In 1 Stat Against Ravens

Myles Garrett Led The NFL In 1 Stat Against Ravens

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

After a poor performance against the Washington Commanders in Week 5, multiple questions about the Browns’ defense came to light as the unit had suffered a significant drop-off from last year’s performance in comparison to the start of the season.

The Browns surrendered 34 points to the Commanders, and Cleveland was searching for answers as the unit that was supposed to be among the league’s best ranked as a middle-of-the-road pack to start 2024.

Those fortunes seem to be changing, however.

In back-to-back weeks, the Browns held their opponents to only two touchdowns, not allowing their opponents more than 20 points in losses to Cincinnati and Philadelphia.

While the Browns allowed 24 points against Baltimore, the Ravens were scoring over 31 points heading into the contest.

One thing that helped the Cleveland defense show some life was their defensive front’s ability to put pressure on the opposing quarterbacks.

Cleveland did just that on Sunday against Baltimore.

PFF shared that two Browns defenders – Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith – led the league in the most quarterback pressures in Week 8 with the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year ranking first with nine pressures.

Smith notched eight quarterback pressures against the Ravens, equaling the second-best mark for the squad.

The defensive ends helped to rush quarterback Lamar Jackson, and the 2023 MVP had one of his poorest performances this season.

Jackson completed a season-worst 60.5 percent of his passes and was sacked three times on the afternoon, the most times he’s been sacked during a contest in 2024.

NEXT:  Rodney McLeod Shares His Thoughts On Jameis Winston
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals What Browns Should Do If They Lose To Chargers

6 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball in the first quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (

Browns Legend Reveals What He Saw From Nick Chubb On Sunday

37 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Fans cheer as Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after receiving touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says He Has 'Renewed Hope' In Browns' Offense

1 hour ago

Philadelphia Eagles v Cleveland Browns

Insider Names Browns Lineman As Trade Candidate For Vikings

2 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after receiving touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show Cedric Tillman's Growth After Browns Trade Amari Cooper

2 hours ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on August 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Jameis Winston Had The Perfect Quote About His Potential

3 hours ago

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 11: The line of scrimmage of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals He Had 'Chills' Watching Browns OL Against Ravens

3 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Wide receiver Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns sets before the snap during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Stats Show How 1 Browns WR Is Excelling In Single Coverage

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Rodney McLeod Shares His Thoughts On Jameis Winston

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson on the sidelines during his game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Louisiana USA on September 16, 2018

Analyst Shares His Thoughts On Infamous Browns Anniversary

5 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 07: Baker Mayfield speaks SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII on February 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Baker Mayfield Shares His Thoughts About Jim Donovan

5 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Analyst Reveals Benefit Of Kevin Stefanski Handing Over Play-Calling Duties

6 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns sets during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Juan Thornhill Has Honest Admission About Jameis Winston's Performance

17 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Honest Thoughts On Jameis Winston's First Start

17 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Dawand Jones' First Start At LT

18 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns after their team's touchdown in the third quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals A Question That Kevin Stefanski Answered On Sunday

19 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaks up a pass intended for Nelson Agholor #15 of the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Injury Update On Denzel Ward

19 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Troll Experts Who Picked Ravens To Win On Sunday

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Gave Honest Answer About Benching Deshaun Watson

20 hours ago

cleveland browns helmet

Stats Show How 1 Browns WR Has Been Dominating In Past 2 Weeks

19 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens dives past Devin Bush #30 of the Cleveland Browns while scoring a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Defenders Had Impressive Stats In Win Over Ravens

20 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Believes Jameis Winston's Performance Is 'Nail In The Coffin' Of Deshaun Watson's Career

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Sends A Clear Message About Browns' Playoff Chances

21 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Jameis Winston's Role For Chargers Game

21 hours ago

Browns Nation