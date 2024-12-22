Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, December 21, 2024
Stats Show How Impressive Isaiah McGuire Has Been Over Past 2 Weeks

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Cedric Tillman #19 and Isaiah McGuire #57 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after their team's 29-24 win against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are entering Week 16 with a 3-11 record and have been officially knocked out of the playoff race.

So, fans have started to shift their mindset to the 2025 season, hoping things can be better with a fresh start.

A poor record might indicate that a team is full of bad players and that there isn’t much hope for the future, but the Browns have found a few potential stars on defense.

One of those players is Isaiah McGuire, their fourth-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft.

PFF CLE Browns recently revealed that over the past two weeks, McGuire has the best PFF grade in the NFL among edge defenders, along with the best run defense grade, and is tied for second with three tackles for loss.

The second-year player has kept his head up during a rough season, showing his coaches that he’s ready to go to war for them, even when the circumstances are suboptimal.

With the talk of Myles Garrett potentially being on the move in the offseason, McGuire’s emergence couldn’t have come at a better time.

Garrett is, of course, a better player at this point in his career, and McGuire has a lot of room to grow, but his statistics are encouraging.

If Garrett does leave, McGuire could be thrust into a more prominent role, and if his recent performances are any indication, the Browns could be in a better position than some might realize.

