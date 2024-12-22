Stats Show How Impressive Isaiah McGuire Has Been Over Past 2 Weeks

The Cleveland Browns are entering Week 16 with a 3-11 record and have been officially knocked out of the playoff race.

So, fans have started to shift their mindset to the 2025 season, hoping things can be better with a fresh start.

A poor record might indicate that a team is full of bad players and that there isn’t much hope for the future, but the Browns have found a few potential stars on defense.

One of those players is Isaiah McGuire, their fourth-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft.

PFF CLE Browns recently revealed that over the past two weeks, McGuire has the best PFF grade in the NFL among edge defenders, along with the best run defense grade, and is tied for second with three tackles for loss.

Isaiah McGuire among edge defenders over the past two weeks: 🟤 92.1 PFF grade (1st)

🟠 92.7 run defense grade (1st)

🟤 3 TFLs (T-2nd) pic.twitter.com/wINtT3bCiB — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) December 20, 2024

The second-year player has kept his head up during a rough season, showing his coaches that he’s ready to go to war for them, even when the circumstances are suboptimal.

With the talk of Myles Garrett potentially being on the move in the offseason, McGuire’s emergence couldn’t have come at a better time.

Garrett is, of course, a better player at this point in his career, and McGuire has a lot of room to grow, but his statistics are encouraging.

If Garrett does leave, McGuire could be thrust into a more prominent role, and if his recent performances are any indication, the Browns could be in a better position than some might realize.

