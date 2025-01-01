Stats Show How Joel Bitonio Has Dominated Since Week 13

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line has been a banged-up unit for most of 2024 with many of the team’s preferred starters sitting out one or more multiple games due to injuries.

Only one starter has been available for every game this season: offensive guard Joel Bitonio.

Not only is the six-time Pro Bowler playing every game, but he’s also been dominant in his recent starts.

PFF revealed how strong Bitonio’s play has been since Week 13, showing that he’s among the league leaders in two categories.

Joel Bitonio among guards since Week 13: 🟠 89.3 pass-blocking grade (1st)

🟤 1.7% pressure rate allowed (2nd) pic.twitter.com/RUA37uNrt3 — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) January 1, 2025

Bitonio has led all NFL guards in pass-blocking grades since Week 13, earning an 89.3 score for this measure.

The 11-year veteran is also allowing just 1.7 percent pressure rates during the team’s last five outings, ranking second among all guards in the NFL.

For Bitonio, it’s just a continuation of the stellar performances he’s exhibited since 2018, the first of his six consecutive Pro Bowl nods.

He’s in line for a seventh this season as Bitonio has played in all 16 games to date, the only offensive lineman for the Browns to make that claim.

Recent speculation about Bitonio – who turned 33 years old in October – is focusing on whether he’ll return for a 12th season in 2025.

The offensive guard told reporters last week that he would wait until the offseason to make that decision as he did not want to rush the process.

Cleveland will finish their regular season in Baltimore on Saturday, taking on the Ravens in a rematch with their AFC North rivals.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals Why Browns Should Draft A QB