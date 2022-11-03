Browns Nation

Stats Show How Myles Garrett Dominated Bengals

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Defensive end Myles Garrett was scary good in the Cleveland Browns Halloween night victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the Browns offense had some tricks during the night, Garrett’s stats were full of treats for their defense.

So how dominant was Garrett against the Browns’ AFC North division rival?

 

PFF Gives Garrett A 91.9 Pass Rush Grade In Victory Over Bengals

Garrett was getting pressure on Bengals QB Joe Burrow all night in the team’s victory.

His pressure led him to get a 91.9 pass rush grade by Pro Football Focus.

His eight pressures and 1.5 sacks show how dominant he was against a Bengals offensive line that’s allowed 30 sacks this season.

With the Bengals offensive line having issues all night, it was Garrett who feasted on Burrow.

However, Garrett’s performance Monday night wasn’t anything new, as he’s always a dominating force when he plays.

 

Garrett Is A Top Five Defensive Player In 2022 With Sacks

Despite missing one game this season, Garrett’s 7.5 sacks for the year put him in the top five.

Those 7.5 sacks also put him only one behind the sacks leader for 2022, Za’Darius Smith.

However, Garrett is normally around the top five in sacks throughout his career with the Browns.

Both 2018 and 2020 saw Garrett finish sixth in sacks, while he was third in 2021.

So while he was scary good against the Bengals, his career is filled with him dominating teams.

However, the Browns’ defense needs to see more dominating games like this from Garrett during the rest of the 2022 season.

His continuing dominance from Monday night can help turn around the luck of the Browns’ defense.

