Stats Show New Steelers QB Has Struggled Against The Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a new rival player in their division, as the Pittsburgh Steelers traded a conditional sixth-round pick to get Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

And while he’s expected to be Russell Wilson’s backup, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him take the field next season for the Steelers, as he has a higher upside, and Wilson might struggle early in the year.

Whether that turns out to be the case or not, it shouldn’t be much of a concern for Jim Schwartz and his Browns defense.

As pointed out by Browns ‘N Bucks on Twitter, Fields is 0-2 against Cleveland in his career.

In 2021 in one game against the Browns, qarterback Justin Fields was sacked nine times, tied for the second-most in Bears history, and hit 15 times. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had 4½ sacks himself.

Of course, it could be quite different in Pittsburgh, as they have a much better offensive line, better skill players, and are better coached.

The Steelers could be holding an open competition for the QB job this summer, although HC Mike Tomlin reportedly reached out to Wilson to assure him that he is currently viewed as their starter.

Pittsburgh will always be a dangerous foe, and even if both Wilson and Fields struggle next season, they still should fare better than the team’s trio of QBs in 2023.

Even so, the Browns should continue to have one of the defensive units in the entire league, and you have to like their chances against every single potential rival they have to face.