Giants Veteran Makes Strong Projection About The Browns

By

New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh
Justin Pugh (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

 

Following several big signings and trades, it’s looking like a big year lies ahead for the Cleveland Browns.

They’ve acquired key pieces on both the offensive and defensive ends of the ball, and the league is taking notice.

One veteran for the New York Giants, Justin Pugh, believes that the recent addition of linebacker Jordan Hicks may be enough to put the Browns defense over the top (via Justin Pugh on Twitter).

Pugh took to Twitter in response to Browns general manager Andrew Berry’s meeting with and greeting of a host of new players and personnel.

Pugh and Hicks played together for several years with the Arizona Cardinals, so he knows what he’s talking about in regards to Hicks.

In addition to Hicks, the Browns have made a number of other significant transactions in the days since the start of the 2024 off-season.

They have also signed veteran linebacker Devin Bush, re-signed defensive tackles Maurice Hurst II and Shelby Harris, and re-signed defensive end Za’Darius Smith.

While re-signing Hurst, Harris, and Smith bolster their defensive front, the biggest additions to the team are with Bush and Hicks at linebacker.

It’s a position that the Browns have had issues with in the past, and they can hopefully now focus on bolstering the secondary.

Despite dealing with constant injuries and personnel changes, the Browns still had one of the best defenses in football last year.

However, the need to add experienced veterans became apparent after their blowout loss to the Houston Texans in the opening round of the playoffs.

