Week 17 Game Prediction: Browns vs. Jets

Nobody knows better than the Cleveland Browns that you can’t take any backup quarterback lightly.

And there is little chance they’ll take their foot off the gas pedal against Trevor Siemian and the New York Jets.

Cleveland still remembers the total collapse that led to a crushing one-point loss to this team last year.

ready for battle 🦴🛩️ pic.twitter.com/Nt2E07P9Ah — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 27, 2023

Here is how we see this week’s Browns versus Jets game playing out.

Pat Opperman: “Jets’ defense is pretty tough. But they are about to succumb to Flacco Fever. Ford and Hunt have to do more- so they will. And Myles Garrett is due for a big statistical game. Huge night for Cleveland.” Browns 31, Jets 13

Ben Donahue: “This could be a trap game for the Browns, but the team must end the season strong. Cleveland should wipe the floor with the Jets at home.” Browns 27, Jets 10.

Rocco Nuosci: “With a chance to clinch a playoff spot at home against a backup quarterback, a hot Joe Flacco paired with a sound defensive effort should get the job done.” Browns 27, Jets 10

Orlando Silva: “This is a perfect opportunity for the Browns to make another statement and head to the playoffs with high confidence. Flacco and the defense should take care of things and dominate the Jets.” Browns 28, Jets 17

Vegas is rolling with the Browns as 7.5-point favorites in front of a home crowd.

Kicker injuries have both teams scrambling with Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) out and Greg Zuerlein (quad) questionable.