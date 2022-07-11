Browns Nation

Steelers Fans React To New Stadium Name

By

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers
(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

 

Those of us who think the Cleveland Browns are the only team with strong fanbases with opinions they feel the need to share only need to look a few hours due east to Pittsburgh to see that the Steelers fanbase has some similarities.

They have their own issues, and today’s top one is the fact that acclaimed Heinz Field, the stadium where the Steelers and Pitt Panthers have played since 2001, has a new name.

No longer will the ketchup bottles from Heinz, a company begun in Pittsburgh over 150 years ago, flank the scoreboard.

To be fair, Heinz chose not to extend the sponsorship so the Steelers had to find a new partner whose name would be on the stadium.

The home of the Steelers/Panthers is now known as Acrisure Stadium.

Acrisure is a Michigan-based insurance company.

Here is a sampling of the opinions among the Steelers faithful on this name change.

 

Fans Are In Denial

Ken S leads the pack in denial of this change.

He wrote:

“See you all at Heinz Field on September 18th. I don’t even know what Acrisure is and I don’t care.”

Knowing that fans will be in denial and probably still call the stadium Heinz Field is why Mike DeFabo said the Heinz people are geniuses.

Why should Heinz bother to spend the $57 million?

 

Second Rate

The name appears to be a downgrade for many reasons.

It is difficult to pronounce, and it has no Pittsburgh or even Pennsylvania ties.

BetMGM puts it best in terms only Heinz ketchup lovers would understand.

The new name is inferior just like Hunt’s Ketchup is to Heinz.

 

Perhaps More Irksome To Steelers Fans Than The Name

Not only is the name change awkward, but also is the fact that the last team to win a playoff game in Heinz Field was not the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was the Cleveland Browns.

That could be a tough pill to swallow for the Steeler faithful also.

