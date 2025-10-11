Steelers Sign Former Browns Defender

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will write the next chapter in their storied, colorful history on Sunday when the 1-4 Browns look to end a 21-game regular-season losing streak in Pittsburgh and take down their AFC North rivals on the road for the first time since 2003.

Cleveland has every motivation in the world to finally put an end to this unprecedented run of futility, but in case they needed just a tiny bit more bulletin board material, the Steelers were happy to give them some by signing a former Browns defender ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo shared on X that the Steelers are signing former Cleveland defensive end K.J. Henry to their practice squad after he made a brief stop with the Philadelphia Eagles over the last week.

The #Steelers are signing former #Browns DE K.J. Henry to their practice squad. Henry had a brief stop with the #Eagles over the past week and now joins the other PA team after a workout earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/zOxUXqqiSD — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 10, 2025

Pittsburgh brought Henry in for a workout on Tuesday and clearly saw something they liked from the former 2023 fifth-round pick by the Washington Commanders.

He has appeared in 12 regular-season games since being drafted between the Commanders and Dallas Cowboys, collecting 22 tackles and 2.5 sacks, but hasn’t stuck on a roster in 2025.

Henry didn’t spend much time with Cleveland’s practice squad, so hopefully, he doesn’t have the insight to reveal all of Cleveland’s secrets to their biggest rivals.

Hopefully, Henry has found a permanent home and can take the next steps in his development to carve out a spot for himself in this league, but if he could put all that success on hold until after the Browns face the Steelers on Sunday, Cleveland fans would certainly appreciate it.

